Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Warner Bros. For Their 'Inexcusable' Decision Regarding Henry Cavill As Superman

The Rock also reiterated how another superman was never considered calling Cavill "our generation's Superman."

In his words

"And there was no other Superman, by the way, to bring back. Henry Cavill is our generation's Superman and, in my opinion, the greatest Superman. And i mean that respectfully to the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve."

He explained that bringing Cavill meant they had to go back to the drawing table and build DC Universe more strategically.

"So again, bringing Henry back, no we build out the DC universe properly, strategically, smartly. Again, the hierarchy of power in the DC universe has changed. And of course, we gave new leadership at DC and at Warner Bros... So, it's a new era in the DC universe.