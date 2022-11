The world of WWE keeps expanding every single day. The addition of social media stars like Logan Paul and Jake Paul in the fray has excited most fans, and it doesn't stop there. While there was a trend of the WWE getting popular celebrities to sign for the organization, their next one is slightly different.

The star of the Netflix docuseries Cheer, Gabi Butler, has signed with the WWE. The popular gymnast has captured the hearts of many in her show, and will now look to do the same in the ring.