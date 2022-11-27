Margot Robbie Reveals How She Got Through Filming The Nude Scenes In ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’

When asked about the famed sex scene she starred in with Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie said she had to take "a few tequila shots" beforehand.

According to The Daily Mirror, during remarks at a BAFTA: A Life In Pictures recording, Robbie reflected on her initial sequence, in which she walked in fully exposed bar stockings and high heels.

“I’m not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous - very, very nervous,”

She said.

“Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me in this film,” she said.“‘It kind of doesn’t matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo [DiCaprio] and everything.’”