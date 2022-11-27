Margot Robbie Reveals How She Got Through Filming The Nude Scenes In ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’

Close-up shot of Margot Robbie
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

Margot Robbie has proven time and time again that she's an excellent actor, as she would do whatever is necessary to execute a role, even if it takes stripping in front of the lens. Before getting cast in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie had amassed many cinema and television credits. But playing Naomi Lapaglia propelled her career to new heights. She became well-known after starring in the Martin Scorsese movie opposite Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio. Additionally, it assisted the Australian actor in starting a wildly prosperous career in the United States.

The Latest

Netflix's 'You' Is Returning Slightly Sooner Than Initially Announced

Was Simone Biles At The Bottom Of Her Class In School?

Chris Hemsworth Says He'd Only Ever Reprise The 'Thor' Role On This One Condition

Redditor's Mother-In-Law Keeps Walking In On Her In The Bathroom, So She Starts Doing Weird Poses In Anticipation

Food Influencer Is Flabbergasted After A Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips Restaurant Worker Told Him 'Everything Is Contaminated'

Her Breakout Role

When she was only 23, Robbie played Naomi, a role that took quite a lot from her; however, she still delivered. In Martin Scorsese's dark comedy based on the real-life Belfort and his criminal behavior cheating wealthy investors out of millions, Naomi Lapaglia plays the wife of Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.As a result of Robbie's compelling performance, she was quickly cast in lead roles in films like Focus and The Suicide Squad, where she played Harley Quinn from the DC Extended Universe. The actor has since played Harley twice more, most recently in 2020's Birds Of Prey.

Entertainment

She Played Ginny Weasley In 'Harry Potter' - See What Bonnie Wright Is Up To Now At 31

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Taking Booze For Some On-Screen Action

Margot Robbie stuns in silk dress at the red carpet
Wikimedia | Tm

When asked about the famed sex scene she starred in with Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie said she had to take "a few tequila shots" beforehand.

According to The Daily Mirror, during remarks at a BAFTA: A Life In Pictures recording, Robbie reflected on her initial sequence, in which she walked in fully exposed bar stockings and high heels.

“I’m not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous - very, very nervous,”

She said.

“Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me in this film,” she said.“‘It kind of doesn’t matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo [DiCaprio] and everything.’”

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Reveal Why They Won't Reappear In The 'Yellowstone' Universe

'I'm A Gym Rat Now': Billie Eilish Embraces Lifestyle Change After Injury

Robbie Didn't Initially Like Her Character

Before Robbie could get cast in The Wolf of Wall Street, she had to go through several rounds of tryouts. However, she had another difficulty after landing the part of Naomi. The actor-producer acknowledges that when the actress first read the script, Robbie didn't much care for her role. However, She fell in love with Naomi when she worked with an acting coach to develop her character.

Award Winning Show

Following its debut, The Wolf Of Wall Street received five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio. In the end, it won four Academy Awards in 2014.

Read Next

Must Read

LeAnn Rimes Shares Grassy Bikini Pic & DNA Test Results

'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Shares What's In Her Burberry Bag

Food Influencer Is Flabbergasted After A Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips Restaurant Worker Told Him 'Everything Is Contaminated'

Olivia Wilde & Rachel Bilson Have Mini 'The O.C.' Reunion At Baby2Baby Gala

New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.