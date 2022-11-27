Chris Hemsworth Says He'd Only Ever Reprise The 'Thor' Role On This One Condition

Close-up shot of Chris Hemsworth
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

Chris Hemsworth is letting fans in on his latest resolution concerning his on-screen character Thor. The 39-year-old actor, who has played the Marvel superhero in four stand-alone movies, suggested that it could be time to let go of his hammer. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Chris Hemsworth disclosed that he had one requirement before agreeing to play the lead in Thor.

The Australian actor admitted he was on the fence about accepting the eighth time he would play Thor after three Thor and four Avengers movies. Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok and the actor who plays Korg, wouldn't have decided to return to the series.

Keep reading to find out more.

The Latest

Margot Robbie Reveals How She Got Through Filming The Nude Scenes In ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’

Was Simone Biles At The Bottom Of Her Class In School?

Redditor's Mother-In-Law Keeps Walking In On Her In The Bathroom, So She Starts Doing Weird Poses In Anticipation

Food Influencer Is Flabbergasted After A Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips Restaurant Worker Told Him 'Everything Is Contaminated'

America Ferrera, Vanessa Williams, And Michael Urie Get Together For An ‘Ugly Betty’ Reunion

Chris' Condition For Playing Thor

Chris Hemsworth recently stated that he'd like to give the character a decent conclusion, even though he hasn't even decided if he'll play Thor again.

“I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know—am I at that stage? Who knows?“

Entertainment

She Played Ginny Weasley In 'Harry Potter' - See What Bonnie Wright Is Up To Now At 31

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Facing Intense Critics From Fans

Close-up shot of Chris Hemsworth smiling
Wikimedia | Gage

The humor in Thor: Ragnarok is generally well-liked by viewers, but some critics feel that the humor in Thor: Love and Thunder went too far, even when compared to other Marvel films. This applies to Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson and all the other characters in the follow-up, giving Thor 4 an excessively ludicrous tone—especially in light of the threat that Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) should have carried.

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Reveal Why They Won't Reappear In The 'Yellowstone' Universe

'I'm A Gym Rat Now': Billie Eilish Embraces Lifestyle Change After Injury

Why A Change In His Role Is Needed

The less enthusiastic response to Thor: Love and Thunder is a clue that viewers are less enamored with Thor, who is completely humorous. Hemsworth has previously been very outspoken about how much he loves the new direction. Still, it appears that even he needs to be more on board with the tone staying the same for upcoming appearances. In that situation, if Marvel Studios wants to retain Hemsworth on board, the comical style of Thor must be changed. That might prevent Taika Waititi from directing Thor 5, after all.

Synopsis Of 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

The God of Thunder was on a quest for inner peace in the most recent Thor sequel, which was unlike anything he had ever experienced. A killer from another galaxy known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who wants to wipe out the gods, interrupts his brief retirement. King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) join forces with Thor to defeat the menace. To Thor's amazement, Jane Foster mysteriously holds his mystical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they set out on a dangerous cosmic quest to unravel the truth behind the God Butcher's retaliation and put an end to him before it's too late. Thor: Love and Thunder are still streaming on Disney+.

Read Next

Must Read

LeAnn Rimes Shares Grassy Bikini Pic & DNA Test Results

Food Influencer Is Flabbergasted After A Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips Restaurant Worker Told Him 'Everything Is Contaminated'

'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Shares What's In Her Burberry Bag

Olivia Wilde & Rachel Bilson Have Mini 'The O.C.' Reunion At Baby2Baby Gala

New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.