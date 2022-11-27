Chris Hemsworth Says He'd Only Ever Reprise The 'Thor' Role On This One Condition

Chris Hemsworth is letting fans in on his latest resolution concerning his on-screen character Thor. The 39-year-old actor, who has played the Marvel superhero in four stand-alone movies, suggested that it could be time to let go of his hammer. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Chris Hemsworth disclosed that he had one requirement before agreeing to play the lead in Thor.

The Australian actor admitted he was on the fence about accepting the eighth time he would play Thor after three Thor and four Avengers movies. Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok and the actor who plays Korg, wouldn't have decided to return to the series.

