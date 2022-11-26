Mariah Carey, 52, Shows Off Her Amazing Physique In Unbuttoned Jeans

Mariah Carey looks effortlessly chic as she takes the cover of W Magazine‘s Holiday 2022. The singer treated fans to a few slides of her flaunting her svelte physique while taking various poses. However, our favorite outfit is the first slide in which she donned denim jeans and a white strappy top. We know the on-screen diva doesn't joke with her denim; in the early 2000s, Mariah, best known for wearing jeans while filming Heartbreaker had worn them both on and off camera. The mom of two wore her denim everywhere in the then. It became her signature, so it only makes sense that up until thing, now she still styles them to perfection.

