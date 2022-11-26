Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sexy Blazer Dress And Thigh-High Boots

She recently marked the 20th anniversary of her 2002 hit album Stripped, which saw her win a Grammy award for her hit single Beautiful and sold 12 million copies worldwide. Christina Aguilera also killed it in the style section as she stepped out in a sexy black number and fire boots.

Looking good is not unfamiliar territory to the singer as she's done that for the better part of her career; it's exciting to see her still serving these looks and setting tongues wagging in 2022.

Slaying In Thigh-High Boots

The Burlesque actress looked chic in a black blazer dress with a low neckline flaunting her ample bosoms as she posed for pictures in a room, keeping her dark shades on and a drink in her hands.

The superstar gave a full view of her sick red thigh-high boots that blended perfectly with her blazer's color and silk material while she struck a badass pose on the chair.

Aguilera paired the ensemble with her current signature blonde hair and finished off with simple makeup, a diamond tennis necklace, and monochromatic nails in white and black.

The actress stepped out with friends for a quick meal and got busy with the chopsticks in the next slide.

Causing Commotion In Violet At The Latin Grammys

The five-time Grammy winner dressed up a storm at the just concluded 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards showing up in an extravagant violet long-sleeved and corseted gown that showed off major cleavage.

She was styled for the evening by Chris Horan as she stepped out with long-term fiance Matthew Rutler who adjusted her train all night as she posed for pictures on the red carpet at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

Iggy Rosales styled her hair in a middle-parted updo while Etienne Ortega did wonders on her face with her fully contoured and full lashes makeup.

New Documentary

Christina Aguilera Poses For A Picture
Wikimedia | Sixtyplace9472

The star is welcoming cameras into her home and partnering with TIME studios and Roc Nation to release a documentary that'll cover her rise to fame and never before seen footage of her personal life, especially over the past 18 months of her travels and performances.

The documentary will be directed by Ting Poo, who also directed a 2021 Amazon Prime documentary titled Val.

More Details About The Documentary

According to Poo, Aguilera is an iconic artist whose music inspired millions of people, and feels honored to narrate the superstar's story. Lori York also expressed his pride in working with the actress on the project.

"Christina is a true icon, a beacon of never-ending authenticity. As a young artist, she broke rules and blazed paths for future voices. We're proud to work with Christina and TIME Studios, bringing to life such an intimate project"

The documentary is coming a few months after her Spanish-language EP and European promotional tour of her new songs.

