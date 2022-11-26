Kylie Jenner Is Soaking Wet In A Bikini

The 25-year-old took a dip in her backyard pool wearing the tiniest bikini you've ever seen. The black two-piece featured a tiny bikini bra and barely there thong with tiny straps as she displayed her toned abs and massive derriere in the two slides.

The star looked every inch of natural beauty and camera ready as she sat on a wooden platform and let the sun kiss her smooth skin with the amazing Californian landscape and blue waters serving as the perfect background.

She let her hair down and showed off simple drop earrings. Our adoration for KJ is clearer than those waters. The reality star captioned the picture "Staycation."