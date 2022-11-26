Kylie Jenner Is Soaking Wet In A Bikini

Kylie Jenner has an amazing body, and you'd barely know she's a mom of two. The business mogul and make-up guru will never shy away from flaunting her hot body on the gram; we don't mind. KJ is serving the heat again in this two-piece hot bikini, and we're incredibly jealous of how flawless she looks.

Keep reading for details.

A Dip In The Pool

The 25-year-old took a dip in her backyard pool wearing the tiniest bikini you've ever seen. The black two-piece featured a tiny bikini bra and barely there thong with tiny straps as she displayed her toned abs and massive derriere in the two slides.

The star looked every inch of natural beauty and camera ready as she sat on a wooden platform and let the sun kiss her smooth skin with the amazing Californian landscape and blue waters serving as the perfect background.

She let her hair down and showed off simple drop earrings. Our adoration for KJ is clearer than those waters. The reality star captioned the picture "Staycation."

Fans Are In Awe Of Her Body

The picture broke the internet as fans couldn't get enough of her postpartum body and even begged her to spill the workout routine that made her snap back this fast.

"I don't understand, how did you snap back so fast and good???" asked a fan while another inquired "How do you look like this after two kids."

The pic continues to gather thousands of compliments and likes from the gram, including big sister Kourtney Kardashian who recently opened up about feeling comfortable gaining weight while trying to get pregnant via IVF and emphasizing how stunning Jenner looked.

Combined with the gym, Jenner has also claimed elasticated waist belts give her extra help with her workouts and posture and shared a video of her working on the treadmill while using one of the Sweet Sweat belts.

The Name Issue

Since welcoming her son in February with boyfriend Travis Scott, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed his name was Wolf Webster but later changed it and has remained tight-lipped about a new name ever since.

She teased fans about the name on the season 2 Finale of The Kardashians, currently airing on Hulu and making major waves.

"My baby's name is still Wolf. I'll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe i'll tell you guys in Season 3, " she says with a wink."

Kylie And Travis Scott

Jenner and Scott went public with their romance at Coachella in April 2017, weeks after Jenner broke things up with rapper Tyga and welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018. They took a break from their romance in 2019 and got back together shortly after, welcoming their second baby, a boy, in February 2022.

