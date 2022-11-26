Food Influencer Is Flabbergasted After A Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips Restaurant Worker Told Him 'Everything Is Contaminated'

Because of the online reviews of Gordon Ramsay's Fish & Chips, a TikTok video with TikToker Keith Lee has become quite popular. Thanks to reviews, the app has given him a ton of attention, which prompted various responses in the comments. Lee, who works out of Xtreme Couture, reportedly frequently broadcasts culinary evaluations of fresh eateries, coffee shops, and menu items/special releases on his TikTok channel.

He appeared eager to try the celebrity chef's fish and chips outlet, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, one of the most well-known businesses in the United States. Only two locations of this more recent franchise exist—one in Orlando and one in Las Vegas. Despite having a modest footprint, Gordon Ramsay, its owner, has achieved success and a reputation. However, Lee is not satisfied with his latest try.

A Terrible Experience

Keith was quite dissatisfied and worried about anyone who had planned to eat there.

Lee went into great detail about a number of the culinary infractions he noticed during his visit to Gordon Ramsay's Fish & Chips facility in Las Vegas.

“One may ask themselves why am I sitting here empty-handed at home with no food, even though I just left Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips?” he starts in the clip. “Health reasons. Safety reasons. Both of those are true.”

Ignoring The Warning Signs

Fish and Chips
Shutterstock | 155752

“I walked in and immediately noticed the kitchen did not look that clean,” Lee claims. “It was a bowl, like a metal bowl, full of 20 to 25 pieces of cooked fish that looked freezer cold. It was around open packages. It was around raw fish. It was around other customers’ orders that haven’t been completed yet. It made me uncomfortable. I have a shellfish allergy so my red flags went off immediately. I don’t want to get sick.”

Bad Customer Service

The realization that he could not consume any food from the restaurant he visited shocked him.

“All I wanted her to do was go tell the kitchen, ‘hey don’t touch his fish with that lobster. After you get done touching that shrimp go wash your hands because he is allergic to it.’ That’s all I expected,

Lee recounts how the restaurant's "bad" customer service affected his initial perception. He asserts that he attempted to place his order over the phone before coming, but no one picked up because it took 20 minutes to go from the Linq Promenade parking lot to the restaurant.

“She said, ‘no I can’t do that. Everything here is contaminated.’ Those were her exact words,” Lee claims.

His Resolution

“I’m no expert, but that sounds gross,”I said, ‘OK what about chicken?'” Lee says he tried again. “She said, ‘no, we’re gonna toss the chicken in the same bowl that we toss the lobster and the shrimp in.I gladly and kindly turned around and walked my ass out of that building,"

He said.

The TikToker cautioned his fans to be cautious if they planned to visit the restaurant as he concluded the video.

Cross-contamination, according to Healthline, can lead to a slew of food-related illnesses that range from stomach pains to severe food poisoning, dehydration, or even death.

