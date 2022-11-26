Food Influencer Is Flabbergasted After A Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips Restaurant Worker Told Him 'Everything Is Contaminated'

Because of the online reviews of Gordon Ramsay's Fish & Chips, a TikTok video with TikToker Keith Lee has become quite popular. Thanks to reviews, the app has given him a ton of attention, which prompted various responses in the comments. Lee, who works out of Xtreme Couture, reportedly frequently broadcasts culinary evaluations of fresh eateries, coffee shops, and menu items/special releases on his TikTok channel.

He appeared eager to try the celebrity chef's fish and chips outlet, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, one of the most well-known businesses in the United States. Only two locations of this more recent franchise exist—one in Orlando and one in Las Vegas. Despite having a modest footprint, Gordon Ramsay, its owner, has achieved success and a reputation. However, Lee is not satisfied with his latest try.