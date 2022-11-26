Redditor's Mother-In-Law Keeps Walking In On Her In The Bathroom, So She Starts Doing Weird Poses In Anticipation

Reddit quotes
reddit | u/Positive_Balance3756

Internet
Ashabi Azeez

Sometimes we find ourselves in uncomfortable situations with people due to their actions such that even after broaching the topic with the other person, they seem not to budge. It is safe to say that anyone could be pushed to rely on unconventional but nonetheless effective ways to curb the issue. A Reddit user who has to fend off someone who made her uncomfortable tried to work her way around it but eventually had to resolve to funny and quirky methods. However her husband highly disapproved of it, and now she is in a dilemma.

The Redditor explained that it all started after her mother-in-law went to live with her and her spouse pending the time her home renovation was completed in time for Christmas. She relayed that all was well and good, but it seems the older woman did not know how to respect boundaries.

The Latest

Food Influencer Is Flabbergasted After A Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips Restaurant Worker Told Him 'Everything Is Contaminated'

America Ferrera, Vanessa Williams, And Michael Urie Get Together For An ‘Ugly Betty’ Reunion

Redditor Goes Off At Sister-In-Law Who Kept Correcting Her Dad's English - Should She Apologize?

Mindy Kaling Reveals She's Spent Most Of Her Life Avoiding This One Thing

Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Have The Time Of Their Lives In 'Carpool Karaoke'

The OP's Mother-in-law Invaded Her Privacy

u/Positive_Balance3756
reddit | u/Positive_Balance3756

TikTok

Lizzo Sends 2022 Emmy Dress On Request From A TikTok User

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

The MIL Constantly Barged In On Her In The Bathroom

u/Positive_Balance3756
reddit | u/Positive_Balance3756

Deepfake Challenge Of Scarlett Johansson And Elizabeth Olsen Is Driving Viewers Crazy

Man Refuses To Attend His Sister's Wedding After Discovering Her Fiancé Is Racist

OP Devises A Way To Make Her Stop

The Reddit user stated that she noticed her mother-in-law had a pattern of invading her privacy whenever she was in the bathroom, and it was extremely uncomfortable. She relayed that she could have resorted to locking the bathroom door, but was dealing with a childhood trauma of being locked in and just couldn't come around to doing that.

The OP shared that she later explained to her spouse how his mom constantly walked in on her in the bathroom without knocking first. However, her spouse told her to try locking the door, while adding that he didn't see the problem with his mom seeing his wife naked since she was family. The OP noted that her mother-in-law continued barging in on her in the bathroom, and at a point, it looked like it was intentional.

Eventually, she took matters into her hands and decided to find a way to end the invasion of privacy. The Redditor relayed that she started making weird poses in the bathroom while anticipating her mother-in-law's usual action. Just as she predicted, the OP's mother-in-law continued barging in, following it up with an apology.

The OP stated that her mother-in-law ultimately saw her do a ballet stand in the toilet, posing with her hand against the wall, among other weird poses. She noted that her mother-in-law started feeling awkward after a while as she noticed that the older lady would just stand there trying to figure out what she was doing.

The OP relayed that it became hilarious at a point until her mother-in-law told her spouse she was practicing a ritual in the bathroom. After her spouse confronted her, she cleared things up, and he became angry at her for alarming his mom in such a manner. He called her childish and demanded that she apologize, but at present, the Redditor believes she does not need to apologize while adding that she knew Thanksgiving would be hilariously awkward. Here's how other Reddit users weighed in on her story:

OP's Husband's Lack Of Support Is Red Flag

u/Positive_Balance3756
reddit | u/Positive_Balance3756

OP's MIL Is Intrusive And Her Spouse Is An Issue

u/Positive_Balance3756
reddit | u/Positive_Balance3756

NTA- OP's MIL Is At Fault

u/Positive_Balance3756
reddit | u/Positive_Balance3756

Read Next

Must Read

Hayley Atwell Is Apparent Victim Of Nude Video Leak, Racy Clip Shows Actress Briefly Exposed

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Reveal Why They Won't Reappear In The 'Yellowstone' Universe

'I'm A Gym Rat Now': Billie Eilish Embraces Lifestyle Change After Injury

Olivia Wilde & Rachel Bilson Have Mini 'The O.C.' Reunion At Baby2Baby Gala

Faith Hill Reveals She Was Depressed After '1883' Season Ended

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.