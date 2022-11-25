American actress and comedian Mindy Kaling first rose to fame playing Kelly Kapoor in the NBC sitcom The Office. Mindy was also the director, executive producer, and writer of the same movie which aired between 2005 to 2013. Recently, the actress made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. During the conversation with the show's host, Kelly Clarkson, Mindy revealed the one thing she spends most of her life avoiding. Keep scrolling for more details of the interview.
Mindy Kaling Reveals She's Spent Most Of Her Life Avoiding This One Thing
Mindy Fears Being Caught On Camera Snacking On A Hamburger
In the short video clip titled "Mindy Kaling Is Trying To Avoid Becoming A Meme," Mindy revealed her fear of being used as a meme. The video started with Kelly talking about why she enjoys going to games. "I love going to games for the mingling and the food," Kelly said before laughing and then adding, "and the game." Afterward, Mindy said she gets worried that cameras could catch her snacking on a hamburger. As a result, she would rather sip on water.
Mindy Spends Most Of Her Life Avoiding Being A Meme
The funny conversation between Mindy and Kelly continued with the latter sharing her creepy photo experiences with her guest. Kelly admitted that she has had many creepy photos of her taken without her knowledge. The award-winning singer explained how creepy they are as she made weird and funny faces before stating that she does not care. It was at this point that Mindy revealed, "I feel like most of my life is avoiding becoming a meme." Kelly didn't feel the same way as she reiterated that she doesn't care if she was used as a meme.
When Mindy Accidentally Snubbed LeBron James
During the Interview, Mindy also shared a hilarious incident where she unintentionally ignored pro basketballer, LeBron James. The Primetime Emmy Award nominee shared the details of the incident when she was asked if LeBron ever noticed her taking pictures from the stands as she was very recognizable. According to Mindy, LeBron once waved to her in a game but she wasn't sure if she was the one so she ignored him.
Kelly Happens To Be A Lot Of What Mindy Doesn't Want To Be
When Kelly asked Mindy if she did not wave back at LeBron, she admitted that she didn't. She then explained that she did not want to be in that awkward situation where she waves back and it turns out she wasn't actually the one the basketballer was waving at. According to her, "I didn't want to be that guy."
In response to Mindy, Kelly said she had been in such awkward moments many times. She added that she is a lot of the things Mindy doesn't want to be. The ladies laughed as Kelly jokingly advised Mindy to hang out with her so she could feel good about herself. Mindy and Kelly's conversation was enjoyable and thrilling for the show's fans and audience.