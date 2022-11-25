Mindy Kaling Reveals She's Spent Most Of Her Life Avoiding This One Thing

When Kelly asked Mindy if she did not wave back at LeBron, she admitted that she didn't. She then explained that she did not want to be in that awkward situation where she waves back and it turns out she wasn't actually the one the basketballer was waving at. According to her, "I didn't want to be that guy."

In response to Mindy, Kelly said she had been in such awkward moments many times. She added that she is a lot of the things Mindy doesn't want to be. The ladies laughed as Kelly jokingly advised Mindy to hang out with her so she could feel good about herself. Mindy and Kelly's conversation was enjoyable and thrilling for the show's fans and audience.