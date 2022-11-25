Redditor Goes Off At Sister-In-Law Who Kept Correcting Her Dad's English - Should She Apologize?

According to the original poster, her mom made a nice family dinner and invited everyone over including her brother and his wife. However, when the couple got there, the sister-in-law resorted to her usual perfectionist self and started correcting her father-in-law's pronunciations. The narrator relayed that while they were at dinner, she and her dad, and other sibling talked about a movie they recently saw, and it was all about a man that escaped in a boat.

The OP noted that due to language interference, her dad pronounced the word boat as "bought" and this had her sister-in-law constantly correcting him. In his bid to get it right, the older man followed her pronunciation but still didn't get it. However, the sister-in-law persisted while forcing the OP's dad to pronounce the word.

At this point, he felt embarrassed, and the OP was so fed up. She noted that she ended up lashing at her brother's wife while referring to her by the "b" word. The OP accused her of being condescending despite speaking only one language. This led to an awkward situation, and the OP's brother angrily left with his wife. He would later contact her asking her to apologize for being an AH to his wife. However, the Redditor stood her ground noting that her sister-in-law was being mean to their dad. Although her parents think she should not tender an apology, OP got confused about what she should do. Here's how Redditors shared their two cents.