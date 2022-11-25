Redditor Goes Off At Sister-In-Law Who Kept Correcting Her Dad's English - Should She Apologize?

Reddit quote
reddit | u/AITA_95887

Internet
Ashabi Azeez

Languages are a complex but beautiful part of being human, and just as cultures are to be respected, languages deserve reverence. When there seems to be some condescending attitude to another person's language or accent, this could breed conflict, and as such cause a rift that could have been avoided all along. According to a Reddit user addressing the AITA platform, her family is currently deliberating on an issue that arose after she had a clash with a family member over language and accent. The Redditor made it known that it has been between her and her sister-in-law.

From the build-up of her story, the Redditor, a 22-year-old female, noted that her family was Spanish and as such they are bilingual. She relayed that her big brother married a woman whose first language was English as she noted that her sister-in-law was monolingual. While there were no issues with the multi-language family, the sister-in-law seemed to have a thing for correcting other people's pronunciations and spoken English. However, it seemed the lady mostly directed her multitude of corrections to the OP's parents. Things however came to a head one day when the couple came over.

The Latest

Mindy Kaling Reveals She's Spent Most Of Her Life Avoiding This One Thing

Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Have The Time Of Their Lives In 'Carpool Karaoke'

Ryan Reynolds Resurrects 'The Walking Dead' Characters For New Ads

Simu Liu Hits Back At Quentin Tarantino For Condescending Remarks About Marvel Actors

Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In

The OP's SIL Had A Penchant For Correcting Other People's Spoken English

u/AITA_95887
reddit | u/AITA_95887

TikTok

Lizzo Sends 2022 Emmy Dress On Request From A TikTok User

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Per Usual, She Tried Correcting her Father-In-law

u/AITA_95887
reddit | u/AITA_95887

Deepfake Challenge Of Scarlett Johansson And Elizabeth Olsen Is Driving Viewers Crazy

New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work

The OP Got Irritated

According to the original poster, her mom made a nice family dinner and invited everyone over including her brother and his wife. However, when the couple got there, the sister-in-law resorted to her usual perfectionist self and started correcting her father-in-law's pronunciations. The narrator relayed that while they were at dinner, she and her dad, and other sibling talked about a movie they recently saw, and it was all about a man that escaped in a boat.

The OP noted that due to language interference, her dad pronounced the word boat as "bought" and this had her sister-in-law constantly correcting him. In his bid to get it right, the older man followed her pronunciation but still didn't get it. However, the sister-in-law persisted while forcing the OP's dad to pronounce the word.

At this point, he felt embarrassed, and the OP was so fed up. She noted that she ended up lashing at her brother's wife while referring to her by the "b" word. The OP accused her of being condescending despite speaking only one language. This led to an awkward situation, and the OP's brother angrily left with his wife. He would later contact her asking her to apologize for being an AH to his wife. However, the Redditor stood her ground noting that her sister-in-law was being mean to their dad. Although her parents think she should not tender an apology, OP got confused about what she should do. Here's how Redditors shared their two cents.

NTA- SIL Was Condescending

u/AITA_95887
reddit | u/AITA_95887

NTA- SIL Should Have Been A Graceful Guest

u/AITA_95887
reddit | u/AITA_95887

OP's Brother Should Apologize To The Family

u/AITA_95887
reddit | u/AITA_95887

Read Next

Must Read

Faith Hill Reveals She Was Depressed After '1883' Season Ended

Man Refuses To Attend His Sister's Wedding After Discovering Her Fiancé Is Racist

Michael Jordan's Ex-Wife Almost Served Him With A Paternity Lawsuit After He Signed A $25 Million Deal

'I'm A Gym Rat Now': Billie Eilish Embraces Lifestyle Change After Injury

Deepfake Challenge Of Scarlett Johansson And Elizabeth Olsen Is Driving Viewers Crazy

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.