Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Have The Time Of Their Lives In 'Carpool Karaoke'

In addition to announcing the return date of the popular series and introducing a few of the stars who will be singing while driving, the fifth season trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple TV+ was unveiled in May. The season will feature a range of celebrities from the entertainment industry singing to their music playlists. Simu Liu, who starred in Shang-Chi and the Seven Rings, is teamed with Jessica Henwick, an actor from The Matrix Resurrections, in this season's cast. Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, and Sydney Sweeney, the stars of the well-liked HBO Max series The White Lotus, also reunite.

