Ryan Reynolds Resurrects 'The Walking Dead' Characters For New Ads

Ryan Reynolds is almost as famous for his ads as he is for his acting, and the public understood why during the AMC series finale of The Walking Dead. Some of the finale's biggest surprises came during the show's ad breaks. This was because four Walking Dead characters who died over the show's 12-year run were resurrected as zombies in four spots that aired during the program. Here are the details.

'The Walking Dead' Characters In Ads

AMC Networks' Content Room partnered with Ryan Reynolds' production company, Maximum Efforts, to create ads for Autodesk, Deloitte, DoorDash, and Ring. To viewers' surprise, rather than normal adverts, their screens were filled with zombie shots of The Walking Dead characters, Milton Mamet, Andrea Harrison, Rodney, and Gareth, years after they died in the series.

Ryan took to his YouTube channel to show what the genius ads looked like. In one of the ads for Autodesk, Milton Mamet introduces the world's first "grunt-powdered door handle." In another ad, Rodney orders takeouts from DoorDash and tells the driver to come closer saying, "Don't worry, I Won't bite," before adding, "Just kidding, I totally will."

The DoorDash advert also featured a line that read "Everything in your neighborhood delivered to your door. Or Pike."

Fans' Reactions To The Ads

A few days after Ryan shared the video, the clip has gone viral with nearly 200,000 views. YouTubers have also flooded the comments section with words of praise for Ryan's genius work. One netizen wrote:

"Ryan Reynolds has perfected the art of the self aware commercial. He legit deserves awards for his artwork." 

Another user noted that he loved how people were watching advertisements as content and were aware of it. A third netizen also made it clear that if all commercials were as genius as Ryan's, he would not hate commercials. Another noted:

"Can we all just take a moment to appreciate the fact that they actually make ads interesting? Like… how do mainstream marketing firms not pick up on the outside of the Super Bowl?"

Why Did Ryan Choose Such A Creative Approach?

Ryan Reynolds is a creative genius
Shutterstock | 673594

In a statement, the Hollywood icon explained his reason for resurrecting the Walking Dead characters. Firstly, Ryan noted that ads should be fun. Then, he went ahead to disclose that by bringing the characters back to life in some fun contextual ads, they sought to honor the cultural conversation the series had generated over the past decade. He ended by noting that commercials needed more love, attention, and mischief.

Kim Granito's Thoughts On The Ads

Ryan was not the only one to comment on the creative ads as Kim Granito, EVP of Content Room and integrated marketing for AMC Networks also shared his thoughts. According to him, the effort to lean into the lore of The Walking Dead was one of the many ways to contextually bring a brand to life. Undoubtedly, the ads will go down in history as some of the most creative. 

