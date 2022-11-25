Ryan Reynolds Resurrects 'The Walking Dead' Characters For New Ads

AMC Networks' Content Room partnered with Ryan Reynolds' production company, Maximum Efforts, to create ads for Autodesk, Deloitte, DoorDash, and Ring. To viewers' surprise, rather than normal adverts, their screens were filled with zombie shots of The Walking Dead characters, Milton Mamet, Andrea Harrison, Rodney, and Gareth, years after they died in the series.

Ryan took to his YouTube channel to show what the genius ads looked like. In one of the ads for Autodesk, Milton Mamet introduces the world's first "grunt-powdered door handle." In another ad, Rodney orders takeouts from DoorDash and tells the driver to come closer saying, "Don't worry, I Won't bite," before adding, "Just kidding, I totally will."

The DoorDash advert also featured a line that read "Everything in your neighborhood delivered to your door. Or Pike."