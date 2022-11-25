LeAnn Rimes Shows Off Her Fit Physique In A Bikini

LeAnn and Eddie celebrated their 11 marriage anniversary early this year. Before Halloween, Leann pleaded with her followers to pray for her husband, who had been in a terrible accident. However, we're delighted to hear that Eddie Cibrian is recovering well from his accident and hospitalization. The pair unveiled some stunning new outfits on Instagram just before Halloween.
LeAnn and Eddie dressed appropriately and used the well-known song from the 1986 Tom Cruise movie Top Gun to channel their inner Top Gun. Eddie made a showy appearance from their garage dressed as a contemporary Maverick in a navy jumpsuit and aviator sunglasses. LeAnn dressed as Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood, also known as Maverick's love interest in the film, wearing a blonde wig and a leather jacket.