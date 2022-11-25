Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In

Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.

Now, almost twenty years have passed since the festive favorite debuted. Cast members will reunite on ABC for a TV holiday special, The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later — A Diane Sawyer Special, to celebrate the two-decade anniversary. Here are the details of the upcoming show.