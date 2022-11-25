Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In

Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.

Now, almost twenty years have passed since the festive favorite debuted. Cast members will reunite on ABC for a TV holiday special, The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later — A Diane Sawyer Special, to celebrate the two-decade anniversary. Here are the details of the upcoming show.

How Did Hugh React To 'Love Actually's Finished Version?

In a sneak peek of the anniversary special, Emma recalled the moment Hugh shared his reaction to the movie after seeing the finished version. According to the actress, Hugh walked up to her from behind while they were walking out and asked: "Is that the most psychotic thing we've ever been in?"

After hearing Emma's confession, Hugh sheepishly replied, asking, "Did I say that?"

Meanwhile, besides Emma and Hugh, the anniversary special will feature cast members like Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, as well as the film's writer and director, Richard. According to reports, the TV special will air on ABC on November 29, 2022.

Emma On Why The Film Was A Success

Actress Emma Thompson
Shutterstock | 242987224

Hugh's alleged reaction was only one of the various things shown on the TV Special's promo. In the clip, Emma also spoke candidly about why she felt Love Actually was a big success. According to the actress, the film was iconic because it was all about love, its messiness, and its unexpectedness. Ultimately, Emma told Diane that the film showed anyone could find love in the weirdest places.

What Will The TV Special Be About?

According to a release, the Love Actually anniversary special will be a one-hour program. It will detail how the film became a beloved Christmas tradition and a global sensation. The show will also give new insights into behind-the-scenes videos and iconic scenes. 

In addition, the program will look at how the COVID-19 pandemic changed how people interact, love, and connect, as well as the all-important need for kindness in families and communities.

Are There Other Productions Related To 'Love Actually?'

The reunion will not be the first time the Love Actually actors are coming together again. Fourteen years after the film premiered, Richard wrote a script for a short sequel in honor of Red Nose Day, a charity for children in need. Filming began in February 2017, and the short film was broadcast on BBC One on March 24, 2017.

