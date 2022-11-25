Simu Liu Hits Back At Quentin Tarantino For Condescending Remarks About Marvel Actors

Liu has responded to the comment made by Tarantino during an interview he had with Podcast. Liu wrote on Twitter that if the only way to movie stardom was through Tarantino and Scorsese, he would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million movie.

He went further to share that he's in amazement at their film-making genius, even their transcendent auteurs.

Also, he stated that no movie studio is perfect but he is proud to work with one that has made efforts to improve diversity on screen by creating heroes that inspire people everywhere.

Speaking with Los Angeles Times, Tarantino shared his feelings about the advent of movie-making in regard to the MCU. The star recalled watching Star Wars which was released when he was 14. He noted that he enjoyed seeing it, although it wasn't a movie up his alley. However, when asked if he would ever take up an opportunity with the franchise, the Hollywood icon stated that he wasn't "looking for a job."