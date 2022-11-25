Daniel Craig Hilariously Comments On His Viral Dance Video

It's been over a year since English actor Daniel Craig stepped back from his role as James Bond in his final outing as 007 in the action thriller movie No Time To Die. However, the Hollywood icon is still making waves and has remained relevant for various reasons. Recently, the star made the headlines again after a surprising advert for Belvedere Vodka showed a side of him that many have not seen.

The advert has since gone viral and stirred up various reactions from fans. Meanwhile, Daniel has not been silent about it, as he recently commented on the viral dance video. Find out what he said below.