Daniel Craig Hilariously Comments On His Viral Dance Video

It's been over a year since English actor Daniel Craig stepped back from his role as James Bond in his final outing as 007 in the action thriller movie No Time To Die. However, the Hollywood icon is still making waves and has remained relevant for various reasons. Recently, the star made the headlines again after a surprising advert for Belvedere Vodka showed a side of him that many have not seen.

The advert has since gone viral and stirred up various reactions from fans. Meanwhile, Daniel has not been silent about it, as he recently commented on the viral dance video. Find out what he said below.

Inside The Viral Video

On November 10, 2022, a new commercial for the Belvedere Vodka brand with Daniel dancing, leaving behind his James Bond avatar, was shared on the internet. In a part of the clip, which streams for over two minutes, the actor was clad in an all-black ensemble comprising a vest and pants.

He makes his way from an elevator to the Cheval Blanc Paris hotel room and dances to the new song by Rita Ora and Giggs. At some point, the lighting changes, and Daniel's all-black outfit switches to white before turning black again. While showcasing himself as a surprisingly fluid and graceful dancer, Daniel wears a cheeky and possibly naughty look.

It was a side of the actor that many fans had never seen and, overall, a great advert and showcase of Daniel's dancing talent.

Daniel Comments On The Viral Video

Nearly two weeks after the video hit the internet, Daniel appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. During the chat with the host, the Hollywood star shared his thoughts on the viral video. He explained that he had no dancing skills whatsoever in the run-up to the surprising clip. 

When asked about his dance background, Daniel said he had "nil." According to the actor, he worked with the advert director Taika Waititi and a talented choreographer to learn the dance. Daniel also pointed out that a guy called JaQuel Knight helped loosen him up and got him to move in time with the music by yelling at him during the filming.

What Did Fans Think?

Daniel Craig
Shutterstock | 537886

The interview with Stephen Colbert has garnered over 400,000 views and 5,000 likes. In addition, hundreds of YouTube users have trooped to the comments section to air their thoughts. Most of the comments were praises for Daniel. One user noted:

"Daniel Craig can do no wrong in my eyes. I just love him and he needs to do more dance scenes now. I also love Taika so much too, just a genius."

Another fan confessed that Daniel's dance moves reminded her of Christopher Walken's style, adding that it was priceless.

Daniel Opens Up About Thanksgiving

Daniel's viral video was not the only thing the actor spoke about on the show. The icon also talked about Thanksgiving, which was recently celebrated on November 24, 2022. Daniel made it known that according to how he understood Thanksgiving, the annual celebration was about giving thanks. The actor added that it was probably his favorite holiday since becoming a U.S. citizen in 2019.

