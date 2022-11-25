Zoë Kravitz Sizzles In Plunging Cut-Out Dress

Zoe Kravitz
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

Zoe Kravitz is a fashion icon of excellence. The movie star can slay in anything and any character. So whether she's all covered or revealing major skin as she did at the GQ Men of the Year Soiree, you should expect nothing but top-tier fashion from the 33-year-old.

Keep reading for all the details

The Latest

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Shares How He Prepared For Baby No. 4 With Blake Lively

‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Gets Replaced By Another Actress In Thriller ‘Anna’

Brad Pitt Faces Backlash For Producing 'She Said' Film About The Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Man Refuses To Attend His Sister's Wedding After Discovering Her Fiancé Is Racist

Tom Brady Shares What Type Of Announcer He Plans To Be Following Retirement

Not So Little Black Dress

On Thursday, Kravitz showed up at the Los Angeles party for the GQ Men of the Year Awards wearing the sexiest Saint Laurent little black dress. The sexy number featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a center cutout at the stomach, flashing her toned abs and stunning cleavage.

The long sleeves featured a ruched wrist that clinched it tightly for support as she accessorized with diamond stud earrings and two diamond rings. The actress worked with Andrew Mukamal to bring the look to life.

She brought her understated game on in the makeup department with glossy pin lips, a light hint of blush, wingtip eyeliner, and heavy mascara and rounded up the look with her hair styled in a pixie cut with small bangs parted to the side.

Entertainment

She Played Ginny Weasley In 'Harry Potter' - See What Bonnie Wright Is Up To Now At 31

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Superhero Of The Year

Zoe Kravitz On The Red Carpet
Wikimedia | The Salvator

The actress took home the Superhero of the Year title and received her GQ cover shot by photographer Steven Klein. The GQ Men of the Year Awards is an annual celebration honoring people who have gathered high cultural points for the year and significantly impacted the zeitgeist.

Boss hosted this year's edition, and honorees included Stormzy, Lee Jung-Jae, Kravitz, Sir Mo Farrah, Joseph Quinn, and Ashley Walters. We're so glad that Kravitz bagged that title because if anyone truly deserves it, it's her.

'I'm A Gym Rat Now': Billie Eilish Embraces Lifestyle Change After Injury

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Reveal Why They Won't Reappear In The 'Yellowstone' Universe

A True Saint Laurent Beauty

The actress is a true Saint Laurent fan who has worn the brand for many high-end appearances. She was even named a YSL Beauty Muse by the company in 2016 and had a lipstick collaboration with the brand. The six-shade collection was inspired by Kravitz's loved ones, including her mother and dog.

So it's no surprise she was caught in their dress for her big night, and boy! Does she look like a million bucks?

Big Things For Her Career

The star had a major career moment earlier this year when she played in The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson. The movie recorded huge commercial success as it grossed over $700 million at the box office.

She also made her directorial debut in Pussy Island, which will feature a rich cast like Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, and Simon Rex. The movie is expected to be released in 2023, and we're excited about the project.

Read Next

Must Read

Faith Hill Reveals She Was Depressed After '1883' Season Ended

Man Refuses To Attend His Sister's Wedding After Discovering Her Fiancé Is Racist

Michael Jordan's Ex-Wife Almost Served Him With A Paternity Lawsuit After He Signed A $25 Million Deal

'I'm A Gym Rat Now': Billie Eilish Embraces Lifestyle Change After Injury

Making Sense Of The 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' Family Tree

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.