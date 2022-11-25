Zoë Kravitz Sizzles In Plunging Cut-Out Dress

On Thursday, Kravitz showed up at the Los Angeles party for the GQ Men of the Year Awards wearing the sexiest Saint Laurent little black dress. The sexy number featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a center cutout at the stomach, flashing her toned abs and stunning cleavage.

The long sleeves featured a ruched wrist that clinched it tightly for support as she accessorized with diamond stud earrings and two diamond rings. The actress worked with Andrew Mukamal to bring the look to life.

She brought her understated game on in the makeup department with glossy pin lips, a light hint of blush, wingtip eyeliner, and heavy mascara and rounded up the look with her hair styled in a pixie cut with small bangs parted to the side.