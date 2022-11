Given her monumental success at a young age, Biles had to quit school at a very young age. She practiced for hours on end every single day, and going to a regular school would take a lot of time away from her practice.

In the end, Biles was faced with the confusing decision of choosing between going to a regular school and being homeschooled. Simone's brother was the one who helped her out with this dilemma.

He quipped that if Biles was going to be homeschooled, she would be at the top of her class, before quickly adding that she would also be at the bottom.

"If you decide to homeschool, you’ll be at the top of your class. But you’ll also be at the bottom of your class," Biles' brother said.