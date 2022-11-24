‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Gets Replaced By Another Actress In Thriller ‘Anna’

After Emma D'Arcy's highly praised portrayal as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon, the actor's career is predicted to soar. Rhaenyra Targaryen is expected to be D'Arcy's most well-known character for the foreseeable future. They delivered one of the best and most riveting performances of House of the Dragon Season 1. Recently, the actor was chosen for the role of Anna, a new thriller on the life and demise of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, but they won't be starring in the new thriller.

Swipe to see why.