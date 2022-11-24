Brad Pitt Faces Backlash For Producing 'She Said' Film About The Harvey Weinstein Scandal

With these many accusations, Brad has seriously faced backlash for producing She Said. After the movie's trailer was released on Twitter, some users called him out on the social media platform. Most users criticized the producer for going ahead to work with Harvey after being aware of what he did to Gwyneth.

"I think it's worth mentioning that this movie was produced by Brad Pitt, who was aware of the allegations against Harvey (he confronted him in 1995, according to Gwyneth Paltrow) and still continued to work with him afterwards," one user said . For some, the system is messed up and even abusers are being protected.

Another tweep wrote , "Of course hollywood does this. After the most powerful man in hollywood gets exposed for SA-ing women for decades what do they do? Create a f***ing movie about it. And it’s created by Brad Pitt of all people who knew what Weinstein was doing AND HIS WIFE ANGELINA JOLIE TOLD HIM."

A third person said the movie didn't need to be made since everyone knows already knew what happened.

It is understandable to see why many people feel aggrieved that Brad produced a movie about Harvey. However, if the film adequately tells the true story of Harvey's actions, those grievances could fade quickly.