The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors had a chance to be the greatest team in NBA history.

They broke the mark set by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls for most wins in a regular season and were one win away from capping that off with the NBA championship.

Then, LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving went into beast mode to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to three straight wins. The rest, as you know, is history.