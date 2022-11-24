Sarah Hyland And Adam DeVine Reunite In 'Pitch Perfect' Spin-Off

Bumper In Berlin centers around the Pitch Perfect hero Bumper Allen's life many years after college. He lives a boring existence working as a security guard for his alma mater and singing a cappella as a hobby with the less-than-enthusiastic group, Tonehangers. However, after a surprise call from his old acquaintance Pieter, Bumper is convinced that his dream of becoming a star will come true if he drops everything and moves to Berlin.

With the help of an entourage of German collaborators, Bumper hopes to perform a hit single at the famous German Unity Day. As he grows into becoming a musical star like he had always dreamed of, Bumper regains his long-lost confidence and finds love along the way.