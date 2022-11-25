Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Shares How He Prepared For Baby No. 4 With Blake Lively

The Deadpool star appeared in one of the latest episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show sitting alongside fellow stars Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and Sunita Mani. Reynolds was his witty self per usual when asked about his preparations for his and Lively's fourth baby. The star proceeded to take a deep swig of juice which had the audience bursting into laughter before he jokingly blurted out, 'This how I find out?!" He proceed by talking about how becoming a first-time parent was quite different from being on your fourth. He stated:

"The first one, everything's like perfect and you set everything up, everything's sterilized. By the fourth, you're just like, oh, right this is happening. I should sweep or something."

This had everyone laughing even harder before the actor noted that not many preparations have been done on his part. Ryan then noted that he could not speak for his wife's part because "She's in to win it right now." The star actor concluded that stated that Lively was ready and they were all excited as a family.