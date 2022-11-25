Ryan Reynolds is expecting his fourth child with longtime partner Blake Lively, but he is not yet so prepared for the new family member. The Canadian-born star has been quite the adorable public figure juggling his impressive career with his life as a wholesome family man. Now that a fourth baby is on the way, Ryan will have to do his best to catch up fast.
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Shares How He Prepared For Baby No. 4 With Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds On Expecting His Fourth Child
The Deadpool star appeared in one of the latest episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show sitting alongside fellow stars Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and Sunita Mani. Reynolds was his witty self per usual when asked about his preparations for his and Lively's fourth baby. The star proceeded to take a deep swig of juice which had the audience bursting into laughter before he jokingly blurted out, 'This how I find out?!" He proceed by talking about how becoming a first-time parent was quite different from being on your fourth. He stated:
"The first one, everything's like perfect and you set everything up, everything's sterilized. By the fourth, you're just like, oh, right this is happening. I should sweep or something."
This had everyone laughing even harder before the actor noted that not many preparations have been done on his part. Ryan then noted that he could not speak for his wife's part because "She's in to win it right now." The star actor concluded that stated that Lively was ready and they were all excited as a family.
How Ryan's Daughters Feel About The Addition
While the 46-year-old father is gradually catching on to the impending arrival of his unborn baby, the siblings seem to be more into it. Ryan and Lively are parents to three lovely girls, Inez, James, and Betty, and the trio can't help but anticipate the birth of their unborn sibling. Speaking about his daughters, the star dad made it known that "they are in", and are ready. The Spirited actor further stated that they were all excited as he noted:
"I'm very excited. We'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."
Ryan and Lively's Baby News
Back in September 2022, the power couple had fans in a frenzy after Lively revealed her baby bump at an event. The actress had attended the 10th Annual Forbes Poer Women Summit displaying her growing bump in a thigh-skimming sequined dress with long sleeves. While swinging a long scarf around her neck, the Gossip Girl actress wore her blonde hair down her back.
What Family Means To Ryan
Per People, the Free Guy star opened up about the importance of spending quality time with his daughters last year. He shared that it played a major role in seeing him take time away from acting. He shared that the biggest thing for him is not to miss time with his kids. The MCU star relayed that he ultimately wanted his children to have a normal parent schedule where the parents were available. Ryan relayed that he and Lively did not shoot movies at the same time to make sure at least one parent was available