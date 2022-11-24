Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Reveal Why They Won't Reappear In The 'Yellowstone' Universe

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. They have been married for 26 years and don't appear to be calling it quits any time soon. Away from their marriage, the pair are two of the most successful country music singers worldwide, with awards to show for it. However, Tim and Faith's impact in entertainment goes beyond the music industry.

The lovely couple has proven to be great actors as well. Tim and Faith have taken on various movie roles but appearing as James and Margaret Dutton in Yellowstone's prequel series 1883, shone immense light on their acting talents. But sadly, viewers may not see the duo reprising their roles in the Yellowstone Universe. Find out why below.