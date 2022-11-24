Brendan Fraser Shares A 'Meaningful' Comment Leonardo DiCaprio Once Made To Him

Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser is known for his leading roles in comedies, blockbusters, and dramatic films. A familiar face on the screen for decades, the icon gained worldwide recognition for his role as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy trilogy. Brendan was busy and booked in the following years, bagging various roles, however, at some point, he completely disappeared from Hollywood.

In 2022, the actor returned and will be starring in The Whale, set to hit the screens in December 2022. Brendan will also spend next year as a cast member in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie will see a reunion between Brendan and Leonardo DiCaprio after they first crossed paths decades ago.

