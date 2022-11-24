Cardi B Makes The 'Most Delicious Holiday Drink' - And She Looks Good Doing It!

Cardi B likes to get creative in her career, life as a mom, self-care, and as an entrepreneur. The mom-of-two is giving us something to try out this holiday season, and it looks so good. The dairy-free selection gives "everyday" drinks and sweets a dash of luxury. Late last year, the world renowned rapper introduced her line of whipped cream blended with alcohol. While promoting the whipped cream on TikTok, the artist suggested it was the ideal holiday beverage. From the looks of it, this mixture is worth giving a shot; why not swipe to see if it seems like something you could enjoy?