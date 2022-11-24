Alexandra Daddario Dazzles In Givenchy On NYC Night Out

The 36-year-old channeled her inner baddie in this leopard print fur coat that she fashionably paired with a black-on-black ensemble. The fur coat stopped above her knee and showed off black plants tucked away into big boots.

The Givenchy coat is the perfect alibi in this winter look as it carefully sucks in at the waist revealing the actress's smooth curves. She styled her deep brown hair in a side part and let it fall carefully on her shoulders.

The White Lotus actress posed with the widest smile on the streets of New York, with the cityscape and neon lights as the perfect backdrop. You only get candid pictures like this once in a blue moon, and we're lucky she shared it with us.