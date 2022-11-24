Alexandra Daddario Dazzles In Givenchy On NYC Night Out

Daddario also recently showed support for Pakistan's Oscar contender movie Joyland as it got banned by the censor board of Pakistan over "highly objectionable material". The actress shared her thoughts about the situation on Twitter, re-sharing a user post, and commending the movie saying,
"I wanna watch the film which has received a standing ovation at every film festival in the World. We deserve good stories and good cinema."
One week before the Saim Sadiq movie release, the Pakistan Ministry of Information and Broadcasting placed an order and annulled their approval decision due to complaints received about the movie.
Joyland is based on a love story between a middle-class boy and a transgender star. The film made its debut at Cannes earlier this year, winning a jury prize alongside a standing ovation from the audience.