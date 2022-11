Holden stepped out hands in arms with Ashley Roberts for the Global's Make Some Noise ball in a gorgeous black YSL mini blazer and black sandal heels that flaunted her long legs. They also offer a glimpse at the black nail polish on her delicate toes.

Roberts, on the other hand, looked effortlessly chic in a three-piece bejeweled suit that featured a bra top, showing off her toned abs and stunning cleavage. The blue ensemble is complete with a mid-length blazer and high-waisted floor-length pants that fall gracefully on her body.

The former Pussycat Doll paired the look with silver heels and a mini silver bag, styling her blonde locks in a high ponytail and scanty bangs.