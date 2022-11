Scherzinger captioned her video, “No one fights like Gaston, douses lights like Gaston…No one does the cuff it challenge like Gaston,” tagging Luke Evans, who played the role of the handsome antagonist Gaston in the live-action remake of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Evans is not the only famous person with her in the elevator. The well-dressed bunch also includes Beverley Knight, LeAnn Rimes, and Olly Murs. Together, they’re slaying the viral TikTok dance set to Beyoncé’s hit song Cuff It.