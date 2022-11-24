From The Bottom Up: Multi-Billionaire Michael Jordan Started Out By Working For Just $3.1 Per Hour

Basketball players make a lot of money in the current timeline of the NBA. Maximum extensions are dished out much more frequently and teams tend to pay a lot for the talent that they harbour. However, this wasn't the case in the NBA of the late 1990s, when Michael Jordan was the only one taking home all the money.

The legendary basketball player was the best player of those years and helped his team The Chicago Bulls win six NBA championships. In his case, it was money well spent by the Bulls franchise.