Potential Teams For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Packers Include 49ers, Jets

The San Francisco 49ers committed to Trey Lance, who was barely able to play before getting hurt. He's now spent two seasons mostly injured and hasn't been impressive even when healthy.
The Niners have one of the deepest teams in the league, but their QB play has been suspect, to say the least. Also, a transaction could reunite Lance with his college buddy Christian Watson while giving the Packers a top prospect to build around:
"This might sound like a slight to Jimmy Garoppolo, who's had a truly underrated performance replacing Trey Lance yet again. Jimmy G, in fact, may well be on his way to retaining QB1 duties in 2023. But he'll be a free agent first, and with Lance still a total unknown, why wouldn't Kyle Shanahan explore this pairing? He admittedly did it before, calling the Packers about Rodgers' availability prior to 2021," Benjamin said.
This would be a win-win situation for both teams, so they should at least consider it.