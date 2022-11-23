Potential Teams For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Packers Include 49ers, Jets

Rodgers signed a massive contract extension in the offseason. While the Packers had enough cap space to keep Adams, some believe that further pushed his teammate out of the door.

So, the Packers are now in a tight cap situation, and it wouldn't be crazy to think that they could rather pull the plug and start rebuilding instead of committing to Rodgers for the future.

With that in mind, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin shares the top-3 teams that could trade for him next season.

Read on for more.