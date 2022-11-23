WWE Stars Becky Lynch And Bianca Belair Could Be Joining Forces

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross unveiled the idea that WWE could quite possibly show the return of ‘The Man’, and have her align with Bianca Belair, despite losing the title to Belair at WrestleMania 38.

“In addition, Fightful Select was told that Lynch was discussed and planned as the 5th partner in the Survivor Series: War Games match that has been speculated for quite some time. As is often the case in pro wrestling, creative plans can absolutely change.”

Now, ever since Triple H has taken over WWE creative, there have been surprises one after the other. While this move seems like a surprise, it’s also rather obvious.

Nevertheless, Becky Lynch fighting for Team Belair will bring a huge pop from the audience.