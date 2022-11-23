'Criminal Minds' Star Joe Mantegna Dishes On How The Revival Series Will Continue To 'Push The Envelope'

When Criminal Minds was first released in September 2005, its success was massive. The CBS police procedural crime drama series was centered around a group of profilers who analyzed the nation's most dangerous criminal minds to anticipate their next moves before they struck again. The series ran for 15 years with 15 seasons, eventually ending in February 2020.

After the series ended, viewers found it difficult to say goodbye to some of their favorite characters, one of which was David Rossi, played by Joe Mantegna. However, fans now have something to smile about as David will return to the screens in a Criminal Minds revival series, Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Here are more details about the upcoming crime series.