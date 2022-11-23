Katherine McNamara Sizzles In A Cleavage-Baring Bustier

The Shadowhunters actress posed up a storm on her page, in an up-close photo. McNamara channeled her inner vixen as she teased her assets curbed in a bright pink strapless bustier that left her cleavage on display. The sexy look came complete as the 27-year-old let down her mass of blonde waves. McNamara flirted with followers by posing and playing with her hair.

The side-parted mane covered half of her face as the actress showed off one brown eye. She also seemed to be wearing a mischievous smile. While it did not seem like the star favored jewelry, she flaunted two tattoos; one on each of her wrists. In the next slide, the award-winning actress swept her blonde hair up to reveal the delicate frame of her face and her captivating wispy lashes. Her followers could not help but be enthralled as they gushed over her, sending in red heart emojis.