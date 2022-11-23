How Kaley Cuoco And Johnny Galecki's Relationship Changed Over The Years

Remember them from Big Bang Theory? Yes, our beloved Penny and Leonard. Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki met on the set of the hit comedy series and developed a romance on and off-screen for almost two years.

Although they broke up in real life, their characters continued to be lovers in the series and even tied the knot during the 9th season premiere and again in the season 10 premiere. They're among the few exes who have maintained a close, healthy friendship.

Keep reading for a timeline of their now extinct romance.