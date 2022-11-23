How Kaley Cuoco And Johnny Galecki's Relationship Changed Over The Years

Kaley Cuoco Close Up Shot
Shutterstock | 3459434

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

Remember them from Big Bang Theory? Yes, our beloved Penny and Leonard. Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki met on the set of the hit comedy series and developed a romance on and off-screen for almost two years.

Although they broke up in real life, their characters continued to be lovers in the series and even tied the knot during the 9th season premiere and again in the season 10 premiere. They're among the few exes who have maintained a close, healthy friendship.

Keep reading for a timeline of their now extinct romance.

The Latest

Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom

Potential Teams For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Packers Include 49ers, Jets

Tom Brady Gets Candid About What He Learned From Bill Belichick's Coaching

WWE Stars Becky Lynch And Bianca Belair Could Be Joining Forces

Skip Bayless Backs Patrick Beverly Despite Saying He Doesn't 'Condone Violence'

The Meeting

Cuoco and Galecki set eyes on each other for the first time on the set of Big Bang Theory in 2007, and the Why Him actress revealed she had an instant crush on him despite being in a relationship. She revealed this in an exclusive excerpt shared with Vanity Fair.

"I was so not even hiding it, he has such swagger. We were both dating people at that time but I only had eyes for Johnny. Then, when I found out he had eyes for me too, I was like, Uh-oh, this is going to be trouble."

Entertainment

Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress

By Chisom Ndianefo

Beginning Of Their Relationship

The pair's romance grew off the screen in 2008, and they revealed they agreed on their feelings for each other while filming The Nerdvana Annihilation episode from Season 1.

After Cuoco ended her relationship with her boyfriend at that time, she and Galecki began a private relationship citing that Galecki was very protective of what fans would think, and it may ruin the fantasy of seeing Leonard and Penny together in real life.

"We felt something, yeah but I think that was a massive turning point. At that point, both she and I knew something mutual was felt, and that it was going to be more of a distraction from the work to try and continue to ignore it than to actually recognize it and surrender to it."

Emma Watson Stuns In Mini Skirt While Playing Pickleball

Thalia, 51, Wows In See-Through Sparkling Dress

The Break-Up

Kaley Cuoco Poses For Pictures
Wikimedia | Till.niermann

They broke things off before the holidays in 2009 after almost two years together and Cuoco explained that the split was due to wanting different things, adding that the relationship ran its course.

"Johnny and I also ran out of things to talk about, because we'd be at work all day and then we'd go back to one of our places together and say, So how was your day? Simon was funny today right? and we'd laugh because we had no mystery."

Cuoco admitted that they adored each other and there was no foul play even though they were hurt, but it didn't take them long to return to being friends.

Attending People's Choice Awards Together

Despite the split, the pair attended the 2010 PCAs together with their castmates on Big Bang Theory, with the show taking home the favorite TV comedy award, and even posed for photos backstage. Till today, the pair are still very good friends proving that exes shouldn't mean enemies.

Read Next

Must Read

Thalia, 51, Wows In See-Through Sparkling Dress

Emma Watson Stuns In Mini Skirt While Playing Pickleball

Billie Eilish Shows Off Her Cleavage In A Sexy Black Dress

Megan Fox Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Fishnet Dress

She Played Ginny Weasley In 'Harry Potter' - See What Bonnie Wright Is Up To Now At 31

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.