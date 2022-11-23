'Dead To Me' Fans React To the Season Finale

Liz Feldman created the dark comedy television series Dead to Me. The first season was released on Netflix on May 3, 2019 and starred Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen Harding and Judy Hale, two grieving women, who bonded during therapy. Unknown to Jen, Judy was the hit-and-run driver who killed her husband. However, the truth eventually came to light but things only got worse afterward.

On May 8, 2020, season two was released and viewers finally got answers after Judy's ex-boyfriend's dead body was found in Jen's pool in the first season's finale. More than two years after the second season premiered, Dead to Me's final season was released in November 2022. Sadly, it left fans in tears as they had to deal with Judy's tragic fate. Here are the details of the whole story, including fans' reactions.