After many decades in development, an attempt at the third incarnation of Fletch finally hit the screens in September 2022. While many of the younger generations may struggle to wrap their heads around how big the original Fletch movie was, those who grew up in the 1980s know it was a big deal. Now, the third installment in the series, Confess, Fletch, has been released and has achieved massive success globally.

Here are the details of the film.