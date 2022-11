Faith sat down with ET 's Cassie DiLaura and spoke candidly about her time working on the set of 1883. Firstly, the entertainment icon noted that the cast, crew, and their dedication to making the series successful made her experience extraordinary. However, she confessed that spending six months filming was severe and grueling.

According to Faith, she fell into depression after the 1883 Season One filming ended. In her words:

"I went through a little bit of depression, I have to say, for a couple of weeks I was just really sad. There was something about that schedule too that was severe and grueling but it became so much a part of our lives for almost six months."