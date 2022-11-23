Woman Wonders If She's Wrong For Refusing To Leave The Room When Her Husband Asked Her To

Reddit quotes
reddit | u/Corners113

Internet
Ashabi Azeez

Boundaries in relationships play a huge role in seeing to their success. Be it boundaries among lovers, parents, kids, friends, and siblings, they are a thing to be highly respected. However, there could be exceptional situations where emotions take over and the boundaries become blurred.

A Reddit user who felt her boundaries were violated after a recent occurrence with her spouse opened up in the AITA section and asked for the opinions of other users.

The Latest

Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom

Potential Teams For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Packers Include 49ers, Jets

Tom Brady Gets Candid About What He Learned From Bill Belichick's Coaching

WWE Stars Becky Lynch And Bianca Belair Could Be Joining Forces

Skip Bayless Backs Patrick Beverly Despite Saying He Doesn't 'Condone Violence'

The Best Friend Received Some Terrible News

Reddit post
reddit | u/Corners113

TikTok

Lizzo Sends 2022 Emmy Dress On Request From A TikTok User

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

She Was Sad For Days And Decided To Visit The Couple

Reddit post
reddit | u/Corners113

New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work

Woman Sparks Debate After Sharing She Told Her Ex's Kids She's Pregnant With Their Sibling While At His Mother's Funeral

Things Went Awry During The Visit

Reddit post
reddit | u/Corners113

The OP Was Uncomfortable

The Redditor’s issue with her spouse started after his female best friend came visiting while seeking solace. Leading up to the day she visited, the lady received some news about her dog’s cancer and had been dealing with the sadness. The narrator explained that during that time, her spouse made sure to check on his best friend every day, calling her to make sure she was fine.

She eventually decided to visit the couple. After getting there, the OP’s spouse asked her to get his friend a glass of water, and when she returned the pair was nowhere to be found. She soon discovered the duo moved to the guest room for some privacy but felt it was inappropriate. When she got there, the door was shut, but she could hear soft noises and sobs.

The OP shared that she wasted no time opening the door and this deeply displeased her spouse. She explained that she found her husband and his best friend holding each other and crying. He then stood up and asked her to leave, which she refused. The Redditor’s spouse insisted that she left, but she did not budge. Eventually, the situation became so sensitive that the couple got into an argument. The OP noted that she told her spouse that she would not leave because it was her house and she didn't think it was okay for the both of them to be behind closed doors.

Ultimately, her husband’s best friend left the house, and he continued to berate her. He went off as he accused her of disrespecting him and his best friend. The OP stated that her husband described her as unbelievable, petty, and overbearing. He also accused her of not letting him show proper support to his friend.

According to the Reddit lady, her spouse has refused to speak to her since that day as he keeps acting like she treated his friend poorly. She included some backstories of her relationship with her best friend, noting that the lady constantly disrespected her boundaries and said things that made her feel inadequate as a wife. She added that her husband’s best friend was also always comparing them, and all these made their relationship somewhat strained. Here’s how other Redditors reacted to the story:

NTA- OP's Spouse Was Strange And Disrespectful

u/Corners113
reddit | u/Corners113

The OP's Spouse And His Best Friend Made A Wrong Move

u/Corners113
reddit | u/Corners113

Boundaries Are Not To Be Crossed

u/Corners113
reddit | u/Corners113

Read Next

Must Read

She Played Ginny Weasley In 'Harry Potter' - See What Bonnie Wright Is Up To Now At 31

Michael Jordan's Ex-Wife Almost Served Him With A Paternity Lawsuit After He Signed A $25 Million Deal

This Is What Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Yelled At Fans After The Colts Game

HBO Potentially Exploring New 'Harry Potter' Series

Bubba Wallace Was Shocked To Receive A Message From Michael Jordan After Joining 23XI Racing

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.