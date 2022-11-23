Redditor Wonders If She's A Jerk For Not Allowing Her Daughter's Half-Sister To Spend Christmas With Them

The magic of Christmas means a lot to millions of families all over the world, and the unique traditions attached to it makes the season even more enchanting. However, a little tweaking can either make or mar it, depending on how the Christmas lover handles things. It is also the season of love, and accommodating more people could make it a little more magical - or not. As the Christmas countdown narrows down to a few weeks, a Reddit user took to the AITA platform to share a recent incident that related to the coming yuletide.
The Redditor, with username, Christmas_Joy, was torn between sticking to her Christmas traditions and allowing her ex's daughter to join them after the former asked if the young girl could visit for Christmas. Her response to the request caused quite a stir between her and her ex, and now the Redditor is dealing with the aftermath. Here's her story: