Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Over the years, the Black Panther actress has come to be known as a Hollywood entity that represents classiness, and when she shows out, she never fails to turn heads in her wake. During her appearance at the just-concluded Governors Awards, Bassett pulled all the stops for her style choice as she stepped out rocking some precious stones.

The How Stella Got Her Groove Back actress, in all her fierce aura, opted for a daring look that accentuated her enviable toned body. The bespoke was a white floor-length dress adorned with lines of crystals across the bodice. The outfit bore a nude mesh detail to create a nude illusion such that the outline of her cleavage and rock-hard abs were visible.

Bassett's dress bore gem-encrusted lines that could pass for necklaces across her neck, and down her chest area. However, it blended into crisscross lines as it went lower to her midriff area. The gem designs stopped around her waist leaving a lengthy skirt with fluffy feathers outlining the trim and skirt finishing.

The 64-year-old favored minimal jewelry as the only ones visible on her were a tiny bracelet on her left wrist and little crystal drop earrings. The 9-1-1 actress wore her black tight curls in a coiffed style while opting for a smokey makeup look. While the Instagram post was dedicated to Bassett's fashion prowess, the movie star also shared images of her glam on her official page.