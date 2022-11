There have been several dominant stars in the world of the NBA. However, none of them have made an entire position their own like Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal. The 7'1" big man had the entire league playing second fiddle and dominated the NBA by playing in the paint.

He ended his 19 year long career after winning everything that he could win in 2011. However, the Big Man was a rookie at one point when he was picked up in the 1992 draft by the Orlando Magic.