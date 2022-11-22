Michael Jordan's Ex-Wife Almost Served Him With A Paternity Lawsuit After He Signed A $25 Million Deal

The world of basketball has seen several legendary superstars take center stage. However, none of them come even remotely close to the superstardom of Michael Jordan. Hailed as the greatest basketball player of all time, Jordan has made a place for himself in the hearts of millions of fans who follow the sport religiously.

There have been a few hurdles that he has had to face along with his fame, which added to a number of controversies. One such controversy came to the light when Jordan almost went to court against his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy.