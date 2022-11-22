Miley Cyrus Stuns In Sexy Mini Dress For New Year's Eve Announcement With Dolly Parton

Posting for her 187 million followers, Miley stunned with legs for days in a tiny and tight black minidress with a bodycon finish. The former Hannah Montana star was amid floor-set balloons in gold and silver, also surrounded by festive confetti strings as she hugged Dolly.

Miley was showing off her killer legs, toned arms, and tattoos in her strappy LBD, also rocking strappy and high-heeled black sandals. She grinned with closed eyes while wearing her blonde locks down and sleek. Meanwhile, 76-year-old Dolly Parton looked sensational as she flaunted her famous figure in a monogrammed gold midi dress with shiny metallic fabrics. Of course, the blonde bombshell added in festive gold heels to match.