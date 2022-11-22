Anitta Stuns In See-Through Mugler Dress At The AMAs

The Meu Lugar crooner portrayed an incredible sense of style when she stepped out for the American Music Awards.

She wore a see-through Mugler dress inspired by Carmen Miranda. The upper part of the outfit was a white long-sleeve top, merged with a see-through net that gave a view of her midriff. The back of the top had a cutout view that showed a part of her back.

The lower part was a black sequin maxi gown with a see-through design at the back to give a flash of skin. Her hair was parted in the center and pulled back to highlight her face. Her fans were thrilled by this look, and they blessed the post with 508, 941 likes and counting.