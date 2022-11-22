Is Tom Hardy The Next 'James Bond' Star?

James Bond is a fictional character who has been around for many years and is well-known in Hollywood. A British secret agent working for MI6 under the codename 007, the Bond character has been portrayed on film in 27 productions by seven different actors. These include Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. The last on the list, Daniel, was James Bond in five movies, the last being No Time To Die.

After many years, the actor's tenure as Agent 007 finally ended in October 2021. Since then, the James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have been fielding many questions about who will take up the title next. Several movie stars' names have been mentioned, including Tom Hardy.

Here are more details about what the actor has to say about it.