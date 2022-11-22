Dua Lipa is looking gorgeous as she rocks a ruched, one-shouldered black dress while attending Sir Elton John's U.S. Tour Farewell. The Levitating singer has largely been making concert headlines of her own as she continues her Future Nostalgia tour on its Australia and New Zealand legs this month, but it was someone else's beats she was honoring this week. Dua was at Dodger Stadium last Sunday and joined nearly 50,000 fans listening to the British music icon. She stepped out in a gorgeous, slinky, elegant dress.
Dua Lipa Shines In An Elegant Black Dress At Elton John's Concert
Stuns In Classy Black Dress
Photos showed Dua going for understated elegance. The British pop star showed off her toned arms and shoulders in a sleeveless, form-fitting dress crafted with rich and silky-satin fabrics. She flaunted her tiny waist as most of the dress came with a creased finish, however skintight and above-elbow gloves in black switched things up a bit.
Dua opted for a matte and glowing face of makeup as she added in blush and lipstick, also wearing her dark locks down. She glammed up further via diamond earrings for a real A-Lister finish. The performance was live-streamed by Disney+ and marks Sir Elton John's retirement from music. Elton recently rereleased his Hold Me Closer single with 40-year-old pop singer Britney Spears.
Marking The Night On Instagram
Dua has posted her look on Instagram, where she is followed by over 87 million. The Versace ambassador showed off her long dress and its dramatic sash bow waist detail, shouting out Sir Elton John and writing: "I never could have imagined I would’ve been a part of a night like this when I was first starting out. A real dream🌹 #eltonjohnfarewelltour." Fans have left her over 1 million likes.
Portraying Confidence Through Music
Dua is known for power ballads and channeling empowerment into her songs, but likewise for embracing vulnerability.
"Getting up and performing my songs, I do feel very confident. But a lot of the songs come from a place that lacks that. Something I always wanted was a way to portray confidence in my music – trying to make myself feel better in certain situations," she told Luxury London.
Snapped Up By Brands
She added: "My songs are all very personal and autobiographical. I write about things that happened to me, about things I know."
Elsewhere, Dua continues to make headlines for fronting brands including PUMA, YSL, and Versace. For more, give her Instagram account a follow.