Dua Lipa Shines In An Elegant Black Dress At Elton John's Concert

Photos showed Dua going for understated elegance. The British pop star showed off her toned arms and shoulders in a sleeveless, form-fitting dress crafted with rich and silky-satin fabrics. She flaunted her tiny waist as most of the dress came with a creased finish, however skintight and above-elbow gloves in black switched things up a bit.

Dua opted for a matte and glowing face of makeup as she added in blush and lipstick, also wearing her dark locks down. She glammed up further via diamond earrings for a real A-Lister finish. The performance was live-streamed by Disney+ and marks Sir Elton John's retirement from music. Elton recently rereleased his Hold Me Closer single with 40-year-old pop singer Britney Spears.