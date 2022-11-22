Dwayne Johnson Reacts To IGN Comparing Box Office Performance Of 'Black Adam' To 'Black Panther'

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit the screens on November 11, 2022, and didn't take much time to create a buzz among the audience. It earned a great amount of money at the Box Office , helping to push Disney to over $3 billion in 2022. According to reports, the Marvel Universe production recently hit a big milestone, passing $500 million globally.

Sadly, while the movie's success is glaring, its Box Office numbers are being compared to that of DC's Black Adam, which has earned $366.2 million since its release on October 21, 2022. This has caught the attention of Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson, who is unhappy about it. Recently, the actor took to social media to call out IGN for the unwanted comparison.

Find out what Dwayne said below.