Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Wrote A Christmas Movie Featuring 'Deadpool'

Canadian-American actor and producer Ryan Reynolds has been around in the entertainment industry for over two decades and seems to have the magic of turning every movie into a success. Over the last few years, the actor's movies like Red Notice and 6 Underground have all ranked high among English language films on Netflix, earning Ryan an impressive reputation.

Relatively, there is no talking about Ryan's acting career without mentioning his role as Wade Wilson in the Deadpool series. The actor starred in the movie's first and second installments in 2016 and 2018. Recently, Ryan made another shocking revelation regarding a Deadpool-themed Christmas movie. Here are the details.